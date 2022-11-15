Imo police confirm killing of traditional ruler, others, sue for peace

The Imo State Police Command has condemned the attack of the traditional ruler of Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner of Police through the Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the Divisional Police Officer on Monday received information that hoodlums attacked the palace of Eze Ignatius Asor.

The DPO was said to have been joined by the command’s Tactical Teams and went to the palace of the traditional ruler where on arrival it was discovered that the hoodlums had fled the scene.

The police commissioner said that preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums came in four vehicles and two motorcycles disguising themselves as persons in distress and have come to report an emergency situation to him.

He said that the unsuspecting traditional ruler allowed them into his palace, sat down with them, and while explaining the reason for their visit, they brought out guns, shot and killed the Eze and two of his aides, and hurriedly fled the palace.

According to the CP, on their way, they attacked the office of the Agwa vigilante group, shot one person and made away with three three motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the corpses had been removed and deposited in the mortuary.





While condemning the act, the CP appealed for calm, assuring the people that investigation had commenced and the command will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are arrested.