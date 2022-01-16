Sokoto govt spends N2bn on MSMEs development — Tambuwal

Sokoto State government has spent nothing less than N2 Billion on the development of entrepreneurship in the state in the last couple of years.

The sum spent on provision of capital to entrepreneurs “and reactivation of some moribund industries in the state” was raised by the government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry and disbursed as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development loan to beneficiaries.

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this on Saturday when he closed a three days entrepreneurship skills development training for 130 youths in the state organized by the Sokoto State Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (SOSMEDA) held at the state capital.

According to the Governor, another sum of N1.5billion will also be provided soon to poor and vulnerable households and the MSMEs “impacted negatively” by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money, provided by the World Bank, which responded to a call for intervention by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for provision of soft landing to states on the effects of the disease, will soon be accessed by the potential beneficiaries.

“I am pleased to inform you that Sokoto State has successfully completed the documentation for eligibility and implementation will soon commence,” Gov. Tambuwal said, stressing that the money will be disbursed “as grants to 7,224 Entrepreneurs in Sokoto State.”

The two interventions, the Governor explained, is in realization of the roles of MSMEs in economic development and poverty alleviation in the state.

He added that apart from opening up the vast rural areas of the State and creating series of employment opportunities, they serve as springboards through which indigenous entrepreneurs can undertake ventures in the manufacturing and production sectors and eventually attract investments through partnership.

In his address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SOSMEDA, Akibu Dalhatu, said the training was designed to strenghten the capacities of youth in the state and empower them through a combinatioj of information communication and entrepreneurship skills acquisition that ensures innovative approach to enterprise creation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…