Sokoto closes 16 boarding schools along its borders

Sokoto State has joined the number of Northern states that have announced the closure of their schools following the abduction of secondary school students in Kankara, Katsina State.

However, in the case of Katsina, Kano and Zamfara states which closed their schools indefinitely for security reasons, in Sokoto State, the affected schools will be closed for two weeks.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello said the decision was reached after the 17th meeting of the State Security Council held on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that Sokoto State government has ordered the immediate closure of 16 boarding schools along its borderlines.

According to the statement, “This followed the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.

“The affected schools are: Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela; Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela; Gamji Girls College, Rabah; Government Secondary School, Gada; Government Secondary School, Gandi and Government Secondary School, Goronyo.

“Others were: Government Secondary School, Isa, Government Secondary School Sabon Birnin Gobir, Boarding Primary School, Isa, Boarding Primary School, Balle and Boarding Primary School, Jabo.

“The remaining are: UBE Junior Secondary School, Sabon Birni, Government Secondary School, Kebbe, Government Secondary School, Tureta, Government Technical College, Binji and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa.”

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed that “the schools were to be closed, temporarily for two weeks.

“The governor directed the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and that of Science and Technology to temporarily merge the students of the affected schools with those of other schools for the continuation of their studies pending the improvement in the security situation of the affected areas

“Accordingly, principals of the affected schools are hereby directed to comply with immediate effect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…