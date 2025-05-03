Sokoto: BUA Cement, host communities sign development agreement

In a significant step toward strengthening corporate-community relations, BUA Cement has officially signed the 2025 to 2030 Community Development Agreement (CDA) with its host communities.

The signing-off ceremony took place at the company’s boardroom, with key representatives from the company, state government, and local leadership in attendance.

ALSO READ: Sokoto govt targets over one million children in fresh polio vaccination drive

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of BUA, the Plant Director, Bashar Aminu, said the agreement is a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering a strong working relationship with its host communities.

“This document represents our promise to carry along the interests of our people and to ensure full implementation of every provision agreed upon,” he said.

The Assistant Director of Administration and Corporate Affairs, Suleiman Sada, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to improving the living conditions of its host communities.

“Everything that affects the welfare of the people has been captured in this agreement and we will work diligently to fulfill every commitment,” he stated.

The CDA, initially scheduled for signing in 2023, was delayed to allow the new state administration to be fully involved in the process.

The agreement comprises nine key areas of development, including the provision of drugs to 14 hospitals every year, scholarships for indigent students, construction of boreholes, vocational training for 50 individuals, community road projects, support for community policing, youth employment opportunities, and donation of free cement for local development projects.

Representing the Sokoto State Government, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Yusuf Machido, commended BUA for its long-standing service and contribution to community development. “What BUA is doing here is something to be celebrated,” he said, expressing confidence in the company’s promise to implement all aspects of the agreement.

Also lending his voice, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasir Binji, described the agreement as a meaningful step toward enhancing the lives of residents in the host communities.

He noted that with many senior BUA officials hailing from the state, it would be difficult for the company to neglect its responsibilities. He also urged the company to adopt land reclamation practices after raw material extraction.

Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Umar Ahmed Dundaye, praised the initiative and appealed to the company to work with local authorities when allocating employment opportunities, to ensure the benefits reach deserving community members.

The agreement was formally signed by traditional leaders, including Alhaji Samaila Abdulkadir Mijei (Sarkin Rafin Gumbi), Aliyu Hassan Liman (Ubandoma Arkilla), and Alhaji Melatu Gumbi, who all expressed optimism about the future of the partnership.

The five-year agreement is expected to serve as a model for community-focused corporate engagement in the region, reflecting BUA Cement’s commitment to inclusive development.