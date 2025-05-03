Gov Inuwa mourns retired High Court Judge, Justice Idi Apollos

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sorrow over the demise of retired High Court Judge, Justice Paul Idi Apollos, who died on Thursday in Gombe.

Inuwa described the late judge as an outstanding and principled figure in the legal profession, whose life was marked by a commitment to justice and fairness.

He noted that Justice Apollos’ distinguished career, which began at the Bar and rose to the position of Chief Registrar before he transitioned to the Bench, reflected his diligence and integrity in the service of justice.

“Justice Paul Apollos was not only an accomplished legal mind but also a close friend and associate from our days growing up together in Jekadafari. His demise is a personal loss to me, and indeed, a great loss to the judiciary and the state at large,” the Governor stated.

He noted the late jurist’s commendable service on the Bench, where he brought honour to the judiciary through his fairness, discipline, and uncommon passion for justice delivery until his retirement.

Inuwa Yahaya extended his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, membrs of the Judiciary, and the Tangale community.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and for Almighty God to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

