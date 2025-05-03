Osun communal clashes: Islamic scholar urges warring communities to embrace peace

… describes roles played by Elerin for peace restoration as commendable

The Chief Imam of Gbobamu Orioke, Ilobu, Osun State, Sheikh Robiu Olawale, on Saturday, charged the three warring communities of Ifon-Osun, Erin-Osun and Ilobu to embrace peace for the progress of the towns.

The Islamic scholar who made the charge during his Friday sermon at a mosque in Ilobu, stated that, remarkable achievements could never be recorded in the atmosphere of acrimony.

He specifically charged the traditional rulers of the three towns to give peace a chance and cooperate with one another towards instilling harmonious relationships among their subjects

The chief imam who described the role played by the Elerin of Erin -Osun, Oba Yusuf Omoloye and his chiefs in ensuring peace reigns during the crisis in the three communities as commendable, pleaded withOba Omolaoye to forgive all the misguided utterances against him during the crisis.

Sheikh who is the founder, Darus Salam, herbal and alternative center however appealed to the three royal fathers and other stakeholders in the warring domains to embrace the resolution of the peace committee inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He further acknowledged that,the religious leaders have a role to play in advocating for peace and at the same time, Proffer solutions to the conflicts in the communities.