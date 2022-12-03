Smoking and pregnancy

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
pregnancy

My sister who is pregnant for the first time is a chronic smoker. I have advised her to stop smoking for the sake of the baby but she’s finding it difficult to stop smoking. Kindly let me know the risk of smoking to her unborn baby.

Ijeoma (by SMS)

 

It has been confirmed that smoking while you’re pregnant can cause serious problems. Apart from the possibilities of causing tissue damage in the unborn baby, particularly in the lung and brain, some studies have also suggested a link between maternal smoking and cleft lip. Studies also suggest a relationship between tobacco and miscarriage. In addition, the baby could be born too early, have a birth defect, or die from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Even being around cigarette smoke can cause health problems for a mother and her baby. It’s best to quit smoking before getting pregnant or any time before 16 weeks. However, stopping after this time is still beneficial. However, since your sister is already pregnant, quitting can still help to protect her and her baby from health problems. Therefore, it is not too late for her to quit smoking.

