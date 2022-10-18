 Small-scale farmers facing myriad of challenges hampering productivity ― ASSAPIN

It has been observed that over the years, small-scale farmers have been faced with numerous challenges that have hampered their productivity and livelihood. An example of such challenges is the poor access and ownership of farmlands by women, the rising insecurity in the country and the difficulties in accessing micro credits, loans and subsidies to improve their production. The observation was made during a joint press conference by stakeholders in the agricultural sector demanding the advancement of priorities of Small Holder farmers in Bauchi State. Speaking during the conference, Amina Bala Jibrin of the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), said that these are dedicated farmers committed to ensuring that Bauchi State is food secured by contributing significantly to availability that food is readily available, both in and off-season, so that all citizens, irrespective of location, age, gender or level of income, can meet their daily dietary requirements, and that raw materials for industries are provided as well. To also ensure affordability that food is affordable to every citizen, irrespective of their social class, such that every citizen can afford three daily square meals and can lead a healthy life as well as accessibility that food is within the reach of every citizen in terms of both availability and affordability.

She added that to mark World Food Day 2022, tagged, “Leave NO ONE Behind”, and arising from the urgent need to advance the prioritization of the livelihoods of small-holder farmers and thus the security of food in Bauchi state, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with support from Oxfam and in partnership with the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) and the National Council of YMCAs of Nigeria collaborated.

The organizations are demanding from the present, returning and/or incoming governments in Bauchi state Nigerian agricultural labour force which is dominated by women farmers who constitute over 70 per cent of the entire agricultural labour force and are involved in almost every aspect of the agricultural value chain.