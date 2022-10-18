 Small-scale farmers facing myriad of challenges hampering productivity ― ASSAPIN

It has been observed that over the years, small-scale farmers have been faced with numerous challenges that have hampered their productivity and livelihood.
An example of such challenges is the poor access and ownership of farmlands by women, the rising insecurity in the country and the difficulties in accessing micro credits, loans and subsidies to improve their production.
The observation was made during a joint press conference by stakeholders in the agricultural sector demanding the advancement of priorities of Small Holder farmers in Bauchi State.
Speaking during the conference, Amina Bala Jibrin of the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), said that these are dedicated farmers committed to ensuring that Bauchi State is food secured by contributing significantly to availability that food is readily available, both in and off-season, so that all citizens, irrespective of location, age, gender or level of income, can meet their daily dietary requirements, and that raw materials for industries are provided as well.
To also ensure affordability that food is affordable to every citizen, irrespective of their social class, such that every citizen can afford three daily square meals and can lead a healthy life as well as accessibility that food is within the reach of every citizen in terms of both availability and affordability.
She added that to mark World Food Day 2022, tagged, “Leave NO ONE Behind”, and arising from the urgent need to advance the prioritization of the livelihoods of small-holder farmers and thus the security of food in Bauchi state, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with support from Oxfam and in partnership with the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) and the National Council of YMCAs of Nigeria collaborated.
The organizations are demanding from the present, returning and/or incoming governments in Bauchi state Nigerian agricultural labour force which is dominated by women farmers who constitute over 70 per cent of the entire agricultural labour force and are involved in almost every aspect of the agricultural value chain.
According to her, due to the current plight of smallholder farmers in Nigeria, and after consultation with the ASSAPIN in Bauchi state, Small-holder farmers in the state with support from Oxfam and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in partnership with the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) and the National Council of YMCAs of Nigeria demand the emergency actions and commitments by the present, returning and incoming governments in Bauchi state.
“The government should invest in agriculture; Increase in budgetary allocation to agriculture in line with the Maputo/Malabo commitments should make up at least 5% as well as the dedication of at least 60% of agriculture investments in budgets, as well as any intervention funds or facilities by the state government should be dedicated to small-scale farmers and small-scale agriculture.”
They also demand the “Creation of a special intervention fund accessible to women farmers, to cushion the impact of the losses brought upon them by the pandemic which resources will go a long way in providing capital to kickstart closed farms and encourage farmers to return to their livelihood.
“Government should work with Smallholder farmers as partners in development and should be given space to participate in decision–making processes that affect their livelihoods.
“Government should formulate policy and design a plan that will guarantee social insurance coverage for small-scale farmers and this should be publicized.
“Create a state agency for small-scale agriculture development dedicated to the development of SSFs and reduce the wide extension–farmer ratio so farmers can better access inputs and improved practices.
“Furthermore, Strategic farm inputs like fertilizers, improved seeds and seedlings, and agrochemicals, should be made available for women farmers and in a timely manner by revitalizing Agric Extension Service.
“Since the pandemic affected the 2020 farming season, it is now imperative that the government re-energize the extension service to make farm inputs available for farmers to allow for significant production during the dry season and in the coming farming season to address food shortages.”
Also speaking, Mary Martins called for the Implementation of a Smallholder friendly policy to Improve rural infrastructure (like roads, water, basic health facilities, etc.) to ease access to farm produce.
“There should also be a deliberate move to Integrate the Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) with the Anchor Borrowers Scheme to broaden reach, Amend the Land Use Act to allow for easy access to land for small-scale farmers in general, and women. Draw up a plan of action to address climate change, adaptation, mitigation, and market access.
“Coordinate efforts between government agencies towards more effective management of policies to bolster domestic investment and galvanize competition in the sector and Revive One-stop-shop initiative from Vision 20:2020 which provides the farmers with a common place to have all agricultural needs (including inputs and extension advisory) met Zones for processing staple crops should be revitalized and complete.
According to her, the implication of not responding to the emergency demands is that the current rise in food prices is a testament to the extent of damage brought on by the pandemic.
“We are committed to contributing our quota in ensuring that Bauchi state is food secure. If acted upon, the emergency response demands put forth in this document will go a long way in addressing the current food shortages faced in the country, safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of women and their households, and in ensuring the availability of food in the future,” she said.
