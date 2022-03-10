Skin lightening creams linked with glaucoma
AN eye expert, Dr Tarela Sarimiye says indiscriminate and prolonged use of medications that contain steroids, including skin lightening creams, can affect the eyes, leading to glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness in Nigeria.
Dr Sarimiye, who spoke at the commencement of the 2022 World Glaucoma Week (WGW) and a month-long free glaucoma screening at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, stated that over time, the absorption of the steroid in such body lightening creams into the blood system affects the function of the eye and lead to steroid-induced glaucoma.
According to him, although there is no single reason why someone comes down with glaucoma, being black, advanced age, some medications, eye injury and genetic profile can increase the possibility of an individual developing this irreversible cause of blindness.
Sarimiye, the chairman of the World glaucoma week committee at the hospital added, “where there is a family member or a blood relation who has glaucoma, there are four to eight times chances of other members of that family having glaucoma or developing glaucoma in the future.”
He, however, declared that the exact number of Nigerians living with glaucoma is not known although the National Blindness and Visual Impairment survey says that four in every 100 Nigerians that are 40 years and above have glaucoma.
Dr Sarimiye stated that since only about 10 per cent of these people even knew beforehand that they had glaucoma, Nigerians from the age of 40 years should avail themselves of an annual eye check preferably from an ophthalmologist because its early detection and treatment can stem the disease.
According to him, “about 90 per cent of them are unaware of having glaucoma as a disease entity in the eye. And this is so because glaucoma in the early stages is usually without any symptoms. It does not affect vision or cause pain.
“So, the person feels that he has a normal vision. This may be so for years until the disease gets to the advanced stage and it starts to affect the individual’s central vision; the person starts to complain of blurred vision.”
The glaucoma expert said Nigerians who are interested in the hospital’s free glaucoma screening could pre-book an appointment even as efforts will be intensified on creating awareness on the eye problem.
UCH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo stated that the free eye screening was the hospital’s contribution to reducing the burden of blindness in Nigeria and to ensuring its early detection so that it will not lead to blindness.
Head, Department of Ophthalmology, Professor Charles Bekibele stated that for years, the department has been marking the world glaucoma week to create awareness on the problem.
