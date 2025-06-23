Skiibii surpasses 600 million streams across platforms

… as Dapper Music celebrates legacy of hits and long-term collaboration

Nigerian superstar, Abbey Elias, popularly known as Skiibii, known for chart-topping records like ‘Baddest Boy’ and ‘Trenches’, has officially crossed 600 million streams across major digital music streaming platforms.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the CEO of Dapper Music, Akinwunmi ‘Dapper’ Damilola; and the executive vice president of Dvpper Digital, Alugo ‘Lugzy’ Ademola, saying the milestone reflects the staying power of Skiibii’s sound and the strength of his evolution over the years.

Celebrating this achievement, music label, Dapper Music & Entertainment also marked one of its most enduring partnerships, highlighting a journey built on trust, creative alignment, and a shared vision for long-term impact in African music.

According to the statement, Skiibii has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most consistent hitmakers since joining the Dapper Music family in 2019.

“Era-defining tracks like ‘Baddest Boy’ (featuring Davido) and ‘Trenches’ have shaped the street-pop narrative and climbed charts across Africa and beyond. His music, authentic, catchy, and grounded in lived experience, continues to resonate with a diverse and growing global audience,” the statement read.

A plaque presentation was held in Lagos to commemorate the milestone, with Akinwunmi ‘Dapper’ Damilola, Alugo ‘Lugzy’ Ademola, alongside friends, collaborators, and industry members in attendance.

The moment recognised a streaming figure and a relationship built on mutual respect, creative freedom, and long-term vision.

Speaking on the milestone from a strategic lens, Alugo ‘Lugzy’ Ademola added: “As executive vice president at Dvpper Digital, I’ve seen firsthand how vision and intentionality have driven Skiibii’s journey. This milestone isn’t just a celebration of hits; it’s the result of structure, strategy, and an artist who knows exactly who he is. It’s a win for the ecosystem we’re building.”

He expressed pride in both the artist and the long-standing partnership, stating, “Milestones like this don’t just measure success, they reflect endurance. Since 2019, Skiibii has shown what it means to evolve, stay relevant, and connect. This moment isn’t hype, this is what long-term looks like.”

The statement added, “From his breakout singles to surprise viral moments, Skiibii has remained a fixture in the ever-shifting landscape of Afrobeats and street pop, crafting records that move the charts and the streets. His artistry reflects personal evolution and the collaborative infrastructure that Dapper Music and Entertainment continues to provide for its talents: a balance of freedom, structure, and strategic amplification.

“With new music on the horizon and his fanbase growing stronger, Skiibii’s 600 million streams are more than a number. They’re a reminder that longevity in today’s fast-paced industry is earned and that partnerships built on trust and shared vision still matter.”

