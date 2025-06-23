France: Bride shot dead at wedding party

A wedding celebration in the quiet village of Goult, near the south-eastern French city of Avignon, turned into a deadly scene early Sunday morning as masked gunmen opened fire, killing the 27-year-old bride and seriously injuring the groom and a 13-year-old child.

Local officials said the attackers struck at around 04:30 (02:30 GMT) as the newlywed couple were leaving the village hall where the celebration had taken place.

According to news agency AFP, the attackers opened fire as the couple exited, prompting what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire that left one suspected assailant dead.

Initial reports had suggested that the deceased suspect may have been run over by the couple’s car. However, Avignon prosecutor Florence Galtier clarified that the man was killed “in the exchange.” The remaining attackers, who had arrived by car, reportedly fled on foot and are still at large.

Authorities have launched a manhunt involving dozens of police officers and a helicopter to track down the unknown number of suspects who escaped.

A total of 28 people were said to be present in the hall at the time of the attack. In addition to the fatalities and serious injuries, one woman sustained light injuries.

A murder and attempted murder investigation has been opened. French media are reporting that the shooting may be linked to a drug-related score-settling, though this remains unconfirmed.

The village hall had been booked in March “for a wedding by people who don’t live in the commune,” local mayor Didier Perello said. “I’m outraged,” he added. “We’re close to towns, I won’t name them, where unfortunately, we’ve seen this kind of thing before.”

Guillaume Molinas, a 50-year-old restaurant owner in the village of about 1,000 residents, expressed concern over the community’s reputation following the attack. “The last major incident in the village was 125 years ago,” he told AFP.

