Six wrong things men look out for before marrying a woman 

As important as it is to marry a person who is attractive to you, it is more important that you should not base your marital decision on them because these things don’t last forever. In a marriage, many factors can make your partner lose those physical features you find attractive in her. Factors such as pregnancy, stress, accidents if any), and so on.

Many things some guys base marital decisions upon are not supposed to be as essential as they take them. This has led many guys into a lifetime of regrets. In this article, you will see some of them.

1. Beauty only

As said earlier, it is important to marry someone you find attractive but it must not be the basis for your marital decision. Today, we have some beautiful ladies without discretion.

Don’t marry a lady just for her beauty. Beauty will fade but the character will last. If she dresses well but does not have good character, do not marry her. If you do, it will lead to a lifetime of regret.

2. Long hair

Do you want her because her hair is long? Having long hair does not make her a good wife. Having long hair does not equate with a brain or character.

3. Wealthy parents

If you marry a lady because her parents are wealthy, it means you are a gold digger. If you are depending on your parents to feed you and your family, then you are not ready for marriage because to be a married man, you have to take up the responsibilities of a married man which is financial capability. You should be able to provide for the needs of your family to an extent.

4. Walking steps

Do you want to marry a lady because of the way she walks? That’s a wrong reason to marry her because in marriage, especially when she is pregnant, her walking steps will automatically change.

5. Dresses sexy

Do not marry a lady because she dresses sexy. A good and responsible lady will not dress to look sexy, but to look beautiful. She won’t expose her pants, cleavage, thighs, breasts, and so on for the world to see. Rather, she would look neat, modest, and beautiful.

6. Size





Some men want to marry a woman because she is slim. You shouldn’t marry a lady just because of her size. She is not likely to remain that size after giving birth to the first baby.

Instead of marrying a lady because of these physical qualities that you are attracted to, marry her for her inner beauty and attraction. Let the physical qualities be the secondary purpose for marrying her.

