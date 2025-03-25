Six things to know about new Rivers SSG, Ibibia Worika

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), has appointed Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, a university lecturer, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This appointment comes after the resignation of the State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke.

While no official reason was given for his resignation, the sole administrator, through a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, expressed gratitude for Nwaeke’s service to the state and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Here are six things to know about the new Rivers SSG, Ibibia Worika:

Ibibia Worika was born on December 1, 1964, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He is a Professor of Law at Rivers State University and Director of the university’s Centre for Advanced Law Research. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Dundee, UK, an LL.M. and LL.B from the University of Lagos, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. He has worked with top global organisations like the UNDP, Oxford Policy Management (UK), and the Rivers State Government. He is a member of major legal and environmental groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Bar Association (IBA). Meanwhile, Professor Ibibia Worika was appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Rivers State on Tuesday by a sole administrator recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following an emergency declaration in Rivers and suspension of elected officials in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE