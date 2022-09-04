Six things parents should never force their children to do

Children should be allowed to make their own decisions. Although giving over freedom and not knowing what your children are doing is extremely dangerous. Parents need to balance when to support them and when to stop them.

By all means, encourage them to try new things and to step outside their comfort zone, but never try to force them as you will likely be met with resistance. Parents need to be clever and creative, understand the personalities of their children, and be disciplined as well. Here are some things you should never force your children to do.

1. Apologise without knowing their wrongdoings

Parents indeed have the authority to make their children to apologise. However, they should not allow their children to apologise or say ‘sorry’ without knowing what they have done wrong, because they are likely to repeat the same thing they did wrong if they are not informed about what they are apologizing for.

2. Lie

For no reason should parents force their children to lie. For instance, some parents tell their children to tell strangers that they are not at home. All these are lies. By doing this, you could be convincing them that lying is a good or right thing. You should never force your children to lie because it can become a habit for them in the long run.

3. Studying against their aspiration

Before choosing a field of study for your child(ren) as a parent, you should endeavour to put your child’s choice into consideration first. Their passion and talent should be evaluated carefully and should never be tampered with because children can easily be distracted whenever they study something outside their passion.

4. Visiting people they don’t want to

Parents should not force their children to visit people they don’t want to. Rather, they should ask for the reason why they have chosen to stay away from such a person. When you ask them, they are likely to open up to you. You might eventually find out that the person does one of two things to them which they should be avoided and your children may not want to share it with you out of fear.

5. Skipping meals

Parents should not force their children to skip meals. Rather, skipping meals should be done by them willingly. When you force them to skip meals, it can be considered starvation, which may cause ulcers and some other related illnesses.

If you want to reduce obesity in your child, it is better to follow the instructions of a medical doctor rather than force them to skip meals.

6. Unfriend people





Do not force your children to unfriend people because kids hardly separate from their pals. There are better ways to separate one’s child from morally- derailed kids in society rather than painting other children bad. If this is necessary, parents should get their children busy with beneficial things.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE