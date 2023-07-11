Ebonyi State Police have reported that two individuals enforcing the sit-at-home order were killed during a gun battle with the police, while others sustained injuries.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, released a statement confirming the incident.

According to the statement, two enforcers were arrested, and several items were recovered from them after the police received information that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were shooting in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of the state to enforce the sit-at-home order.

The statement reads: “On the 10th of July, 2023, at about 13:50 hours, some armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members went to Okposi in Ohaozara LGA and started shooting sporadically into the air. On receipt of the information, the operatives of the Command immediately swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase.

The hoodlums engaged the policemen in a gun duel, which resulted in one of them being neutralized while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

The police recovered several exhibits, including a bullet-riddled blue Highlander jeep, a pump-action gun, live cartridges, handsets (phones), a Sumec Fireman generator, charms, provisions robbed from shops, face masks, expended pump-action gun cartridges, and expended shell of AK 47 rifle ammunition.

The following day, during a search of the bushes, the police arrested two other fleeing suspects who had bullet wounds. The arrested individuals are Emmanuel Edwin and Chigozie Udeh, while another suspect who was unconscious with bullet injuries later died on the way to the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina N. Ogbodo, used the opportunity to warn criminals to lay down their arms or leave the state, emphasizing that it will no longer be a safe haven for them.

The police have implemented maximum security measures, including intensive motorized patrols across the entire state, to halt criminal activities.

