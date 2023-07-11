A frontline governorship aspirant for the Edo State 2024 governorship election, Dr Martins Azekhumen Okoukoni, has commended the acting Inspector General Police (IGP), Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokum, on the disbandment of Edo State Police Team that was involved in the maltreatment of a suspect in Ekpoma recently.

It would be recalled that penultimate week, a team of policemen in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, used their patrol vehicle to run over a young man in handcuffs at Uhunmudumu Community, an action that led to an uproar in the university community.

As the video of the incident went viral, the Acting IGP, Egbetokun, ordered the immediate disbandment of the team of the concerned police officers.

Commending the IGP, Okoukoni said that “The decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith, according to a statement from Force headquarters is a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police officers attached to the Edo State Police Command”.

The governorship aspirant in a press statement he personally endorsed and made available to newsmen in Benin on Tuesday, commended the efforts of the IGP for taking prompt action by setting disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

Okoukoni described the action of the police officers as the height of police brutality against defenceless citizens, which must be condemned by all right-thinking persons.

The governorship aspirant said whatever crime the young man would have committed; the Police had no right to subject him to such a dehumanising treatment on a citizen.

“In the civilised climes, where possible, the Police prevent citizens from committing suicide because it is a crime to so do, let alone be the one attempting to take the life of a citizen. Events of such nature make a mockery of the popular slogan: ‘Police is your friend.’ Okuokoni intoned.

He said that “such incident demonstrates clearly that the Nigerian police need to be told in clear terms that its primary responsibility is to defend the Nigerian people and not to brutalise them”, just as he called for constant training of the police workforce.

