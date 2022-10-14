Sir (Dr) Felix Kehinde: From Ondo Scrubland to Buckingham Palace

It appears highly unbelievable to hear of a successful Nigerian in the diaspora willing to come home for whatever reasons, in spite of the doleful daily occurrences in the country. Not even at a point where there is a mass emigration from Nigeria to the UK, either through the study visa that guarantees work for one’s partner or through the skilled worker’s route. The “Japa” trend has become a hot topic of discourse at any gathering of young professionals and non-professionals alike.

There is no question about the fact that history is just repeating itself and unfortunately, no one is spared of the grievous consequences of poor leadership in Nigeria today. According to an African proverb, “when it rains, it does not fall on one man’s roof alone”. Obviously, the president cannot offer what he does not have. He has clearly put Nigeria in a state of incertitude; no one is safe in any part of the country anymore, our education system is in a shambles, the economy is in complete and utter ruin and the future looks so cloudy. So why would anyone come home at a point Nigeria is on the edge of a precipice and, for what exactly?

This is one singular question I keep asking Dr Felix Kehinde (DFK) since he indicated interest to run for the House of Representatives seat for Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo state, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Prior to this time, I had had a close encounter with him on one of my trips to the UK, when I accompanied a former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, to a Chatham House event where he delivered a lecture on Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Understandably, DFK did not mention that he would be running for office soon but he was very analytical in his thinking and community-driven in his exposition. I could easily relate with all he said about governance.

Felix Kehinde, a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from Nigeria’s premier university, the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI) and the University College Hospital Ibadan, has been blazing the trail since he left his village of Elomosho in Ondo kingdom some decades ago. A quick reminder that in the 1970s, Elomosho, a countryside of Ondo, had little or no government presence in terms of infrastructure but it took the determination of the young Felix and his parents’ passion for education to leave the hinterland to the city to study medicine and now dine with the queen.

The renowned medical specialist, outstanding philanthropist and extraordinary community leader started his journey as a House officer at the then Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure, now University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital and the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Ondo as a medical officer, having completed the one-year mandatory NYSC scheme in Ede Osun state.

“I insisted I wanted to come and work in Ondo after I graduated. I wanted an opportunity to give back to my local community. Although I left the country later to further my study and work, I am never far from home, I shuttle between London and Ondo just like traveling from Ondo to Lagos and I wear my Ekimogun identity everywhere I go” Dr Kehinde said many a time.

On getting to the United Kingdom, he chose to horn his skills by undergoing trainings and courses at different institutions such as the Royal College of Surgery at the University of Manchester and University of Cambridge, the Royal College of General Practitioner course in London and Kent Surrey and Sussex RCGP Deanery. He has worked at various hospitals across the UK including Prince Charles Hospital in Wales, Princess Alexandria Hospital in Harlow, Queen Mary Hospital in Kent, Queen Mary Specialist Hospital and Barnett Specialist hospital, both in London.

He joined Nuffield House Surgery as a Junior Partner and rose to become the lead General Practitioner and registered CQC manager. To put his role in a relatable perspective for my reading audience, Nuffield House Surgery has a patient population of 13,000, 6 Specialist General Practitioners, 2 Advanced Nurse Practitioners, 4 Nursing team, first contact physiotherapist, Clinical Pharmacist, Care Coordinator, a Practice Manager with an Assistant and 15 non-clinical staff.

In may 2022, Dr Felix Kehinde was invited to the Buckingham Palace for a garden party with the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, to mark the platinum jubilee of the British monarch. This is in recognition of Nuffield’s remarkable service delivery which was described as a safe, efficient, effective, responsive, well-led surgery and most improved facility in West Essex and Hertfordshire region in England. Not many get this golden opportunity throughout their medical career.

It is worthy of note that Nuffield received the Hero award for its outstanding performance during the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the world and it is one of such 48 awards given to medical practice in the UK. The facility is also among the best 10 in antibiotics stewardship in England.

Apart from his role as Lead General Practitioner, DFK can also be said to be a trainer or teacher as Nuffield is now a teaching practice training center for doctors including foundation year programme and it has been accredited by Cambridge University for teaching medical students in their clinical years.

A modest philanthropist who has remained humble in spite of all his accomplishments, DFK, through the Dr Felix Kehinde Livelihood Foundation, has contributed to human capital development in Ondo kingdom and, also assisted many Ondo communities in road rehabilitation, provision of portable water and repairs and installation of streetlights to mention a few. For this reason and many more, he has received laurels from reputable organizations including the Ondo Development Committee.

Undeniably, DFK is running to reposition Ondo for greatness by emplacing a participatory form of legislation where the people will have a say in initiatives and bills from conception to delivery. In a broader sense, he is passionate about the new Nigeria and, willing to work with like-minded colleagues to push for Universal Health Coverage, Restructuring as a means to solving the protracted security challenges and to find a permanent solution to the incessant ASUU strike and other related education issues, among many others. Clearly, he is going to be fair to all and put the community first going by his antecedents and accomplishments.

Little wonder he was installed as a Catholic knight of St. Columba London, an organization whose responsibilities are to support the mission of the Catholic church and at the same time work for the spiritual and material good of the members and families, work for moral and social welfare of the people and help young people to develop in the likeness of Christ.





Without mincing words, no other candidate comes close in terms of pedigree and Ondo people who I describe as one of the most politically sophisticated in Ondo state will not settle for less.

John Paul Akinduro, a Communications Specialist and Tech Evangelist, is the Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state