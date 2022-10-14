My love for African culture will never wane, says entertainer Roy Madu

A Nigerian musician, actor, singer, and writer, Roy Madu, based in the USA has stated that his love for African culture will never wane. Therefore, he said he will continue to promote African culture through his movies and music.

Madu, also known on stage as “The Town Crier” explained the significance of his stage name, saying “The Towncrier with his gong was the accepted medium of communication before the advent of electronic media, Internet and social media. Therefore, it is through the universal language of music I bemoan the social inequalities in Africa.”

Madu has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. He has been featured on blogs, Itunes, Amazon, flicker, and other music sites. The “Pan Afrikanism” crooner said he intends to make inroads into the African market after making an impact in the Diasporan entertainment scene.

The Abia State-born entertainer is a producer for Marinba Productions and has to his credit Afro-Marinba Hits Volume 1, 2, and 3 which were rendered in Pidgin English and Igbo languages as he projects and promotes African culture globally.

He said, “Africans have always adored music and dance. It is reminiscent of African life to sing and play music that is in agreement with their traditional origin to promote African culture. Therefore I started Marinba Productions to display and promote African life.”

He added that “Music has always been used at marriage ceremonies, birth ceremonies, burial ceremonies, religious ceremonies, hunting activities, storytelling times, and other cultural engagements in Africa and this shows the importance of what I do.”

Madu also wrote, starred in, and produced a movie titled, “I surrender all.”

He explained that “the movie is an African story told in a western style motion picture, depicting cultural and religious conflicts. The movie features actors from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea, India, and the USA as a way of promoting Africa across the globe.”

