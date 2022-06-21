Singer Portable’s aide kills motorcyclist in Ogun

One of the aides of popular Zazu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has reportedly killed a motorcyclist in Ogun State.

The development was confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the singer was ordered to report himself at any nearest police station, over alleged assault.

Oyeyemi said the motorcyclist was killed with the singer’s Range Rover Jeep at Iyana Ilogbo area of the state.

Okikiola’s manager, who identified herself as Theresa, said the driver of the Jeep, was sent on an errand when the accident happened.

She explained to the media that the victim was taken to the hospital and eventually died.

“I was the one that sent one of his boys to go and buy something for me.

“On their way going, maybe the bike man thought that Portable was the one driving or they wanted to collect money or whatever, but the man drove to the vehicle. That was how they hit the man.

“They called me. I left where I was with Portable. We went there. The guy that drove the car rushed the man to the hospital. I got to the hospital and transferred N25,000 to them.

“They said N20,000 was for treatment while N5,000 was for X-ray.”





She added that when she got to the hospital, the bike rider was complaining about pains in his back, but his two female passengers were unhurt.

“When I left the hospital, I gave them another N8,000 to take a cab to where they were going to conduct the X-ray. Immediately I left there, I reported to the Divisional Police Officer and the Commissioner of Police.

“I called DPO Sango and DPO Ifo to explain what happened. After about 10 minutes, they called me back from the hospital that the man had given up.

“When I got the call, I had to call the boy that was in the scenario to go to the station to report himself. He is at the station as I’m talking to you like this.”

It was gathered that the singer had last week welcomed a child with his lover, Feranmi, and the naming ceremony of the child was Tuesday.