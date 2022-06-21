International Widows’ Day: Helpline Foundation to train 370 women in Abuja

Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, is set to train three hundred and seventy indigenous widows in FCT and environs on skills acquisition.

The various skills which include the weaving of traditional attires (Aso-oke), bag making, soup making, potatoes flour making and snacks making, among others, would help them to be self-reliant and economically stable.

Scheduled for 21st-23rd June, at Diplomats Parks and Gardens, Area1, Gariki, Abuja, the programme is designed to commemorate this year’s International Widows Day with the theme: “Sustainable Solutions for Widows Financial Independence”.

In a statement from the President of the Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu made available to newsmen, affirmed that the widows would be proficiently trained on the above skills for financial independence and economic stability in line with the goal of the United Nations.

Recall that every June 23rd, the Foundation, in commemoration of International Widows’ Day fetes widows and organizes hands-on skill acquisition training for widows and orphans in and around the FCT.

The programmes are targeted at enabling widows to overcome typical problems in developing countries, including poverty, violence, social stigmatisation, and health and cultural challenges.

