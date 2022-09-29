Signs that your child is being bullied

Bullying is an unpleasant experience for a lot of kids in school. Little or no attention is usually paid to this.

Most kids are victims of bullying and end up keeping it to themselves for fear of worsening the matter if they tell their parents. It only takes a sensitive parent to figure out that their child is facing some unpleasant situations in school.

However, no matter how secretive your child might be, there are some unusual behaviours or signs that you should take cognisance of.

Such behaviours might include a sudden change and withdrawal from the things that interest them naturally or fear of going to school.

In this article, you will find possible signs that indicate that your child is being bullied or facing certain challenges in school. If you notice these signs in your kids, then you need to act fast before the situation worsens.

1. Fear of going to school

If your child who loves going to school starts to develop hatred or feels indifferent about going to school, then something is wrong. Your kids’ always wanting to miss classes or school activities is a sign that you need to press further into the matter.

Most kids tell lies that certain school activities have been canceled, especially when they can no longer bear the pain and shame inflicted on them by their bullies.

This sudden change should be scrutinised with patience and wisdom. Avoid yelling at them once you notice, but make sure to get to the root of the matter immediately.

2. Sudden closure

Most kids hide from their parents or siblings when they are being bullied. This could be due to the bruises from physical assault by the bullies. Some bullies go as far as molesting their victims and threaten to cause more harm to them if their actions are reported to anyone.

Victims of this try to hide and avoid having contact with their relatives due to fear.

When you notice your kids now keep to themselves or stay alone in their rooms out of the blue, you need to be sure they are fine.

3. Low self-esteem





Research has shown that kids who are bullied tend to have low self-esteem. When you discover that your outspoken child is becoming too quiet or embarrassed about themselves. This is a wake-up call for you to investigate what might be wrong.

4. Loss of friends

A lot of kids do not want to associate with victims of bullying, so they stay away. If you notice your kids’ friends are starting to stay clear of them in an unusual way, then this could be a sign that your kid might be having a tough time in school.

You should also take note when your kids no longer talk about their friends, which seems unusual to you. Ask them about their friends and also study their reactions while they reply.

5. Loss of appetite

Some kids exhibit changes in their eating habits. They lose their appetite for food and also skip meals. If you notice your kids come home hungry from school, ask questions as regards the lunch you packed for them. Their bullies might have tampered with their meals.

6. Poor academic performances

Bullying affects kids mentally and psychologically. Kids bullied in school find it hard to concentrate on their academics. They tend to be distracted and unfocused. A brilliant child might end up performing woefully academically at the end of the session.

This sudden change should not be ignored. Ask your kids the reason behind the drastic change in their academic performance.

To handle bullied kids, you must be very patient and loving. Use assuring words to make them come out to reveal all you need to know. You need to assure them that you will not worsen the situation with anger or impatience. Study your kids now, you might be missing a lot.

