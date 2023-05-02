Popular on-air-personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, says thatside-chicks give peace to married men.

The comedian made this known on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast co-hosted by him.

He claimed that most men put up with their nagging wives because of the peace of mind their side-chicks give them.

He said, “God bless every side-chick out there. Side-chicks dey give peace to men. Sometimes, before the man reach house, he go branch the side-chick’s place, he go cool off.

“So, when he reach house wey the woman [wife] dey shout, ‘Papa Nkechi, Where did you go?’. Because of say him don cool off for his side-chick’s place, he will take it.”