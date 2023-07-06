The president of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of tha Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has enjoined Nigerians to build on ethnic and tribal norms that were nurtured by their forefathers and shun all actions capable of dividing the nation.

The president also said that all must acknowledge that the country’s strength lies in its diversity.

President Tinubu gave the admonition on Thursday at the grand finale of events marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2023, where he was a Special Guest of Honour.

The event was held at the Major General John Inienger Sports Complex, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan.

The president, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said that the Nigerian Army remains one of the strongest pillars of all citizens as the nation forges ahead to advance democratic values, in order to achieve a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

He touched on the long history of the Nigerian Army dated back to 1863, noting that throughout the colonial era, it was engaged locally in internal security and internationally for expeditionary operations in the first and second world war.

He stated further that in the post-independence era, the Nigerian Army was employed to achieve regional and global security as a key contributor to international peacekeeping efforts.

He spoke on how its troops also fought gallantly during the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970 to preserve the unity the country now enjoys.

He said that he was particularly happy to note that in spite of the involvement of the Army in past governance, it had since 1999 subordinate itself to civilian rule and had remained a highly professional force with high standing regionally and internationally.

He stated further: “The Nigerian Army has also continued to discharge its constitutional roles with commendable success. It is to the credit of the Army that in spite of the numerous internal security engagements, it continues to execute regional and international peace support tasks effectively and efficiently.”

The president expressed happiness on enhanced inter-agency cooperation that had been foisted by the Army while combating insecurity across the nation.





“It is on record that the joint effort of the Nigerian Army, other services and security agencies is responsible for degrading the Boko Haram terrorists sect.

“The commendable act has been replicated in ongoing efforts to decimate bandits, secessionist and other criminal elements trying to disrupt the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

Tinubu expressed heartfelt condolences to families of several gallant officers and soldiers that had lost their lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries, including cases of permanent disability, saying that they paid the supreme price in the course of safeguarding the sovereignty of Nigeria.

He said: “I implore all Nigerian Army personnel to remain resolute, as their sacrifices will not be in vain.”

He urged them to always be guided by international best practices, especially extant humanitarian laws and rules of engagements while conducting operations.

The president spoke on his administration’s sincere appreciation of recent efforts by stakeholders such as individual community members, traditional rulers and numerous civil society organisations, especially the youth, that helped to expose the activities of all agents of instability and detractors of the nation.

“As a responsible government, we are conscious of security concerns of the citizenry. As such, I want to reassure you of our resolve to tackle all security issues within the shortest possible time,” the president said.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to do everything within its constitutional powers to ensure the safety of law abiding citizens as well as the unity of the country.

Addressing the Nigerian Army and the entire armed forces, he assured them of unfettered commitment to their welfare.

Saying that he was aware of hitches in inadequate equipment and insufficient funding, among other factors, constraining their operational effeciency, “the federal government under my leadership has instituted a mechanism that would comprehensively address the shortfalls consistent with the stabilisation of security objectives.”

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, for his proactive efforts in organising a well-packaged 2023 NADCEL, especially when he just recently assumed office.

He assured him of the continuous support of all laudable initiatives that had been put in place in pursuit of national defence.

In his opening remarks, Major General Lagbaja said that the history of the prestigious service in the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria dates back to the 19th Century.

“It started in 1863 when Lieutenant John Glover of the Royal Navy assembled a small band of men and organised them into a local force known as the Glover Hausas. This local Force is what has metamorphosed after 160 years into the much revered Nigerian Army of today.

“This is on every account a remarkable achievement worth celebrating. This day, July 6, is of great significance in the history of the Nigerian Army and, indeed, Nigeria.

“It was on this date in 1967, that the first shot was fired at Gaken, a border town in the present day Cross River State, in what turned out to herald the unfortunate 30-month long Nigerian civil war.

“In view of the significant role the Nigerian Army played in the resolution of the crisis, this date was chosen and set aside, not only to keep history alive, but also to project and educate members of the public on the activities of the Nigerian Army.”

The COAS said that “the NADCEL also affords us the opportunity to showcase our contributions to the socio-economic and political development of our dear country, describing the Nigerian Army as one of the potent tools of nation building.

Lagbaja said that the celebration remains a veritable platform for all to remember the invaluable sacrifices that retired soldiers and serving ones had continued to make to keep Nigeria a united, indivisible and prosperous nation.

Additionally, while reflecting on the past, NADCEL presents opportunity for the Nigerian Army to reflect on its future by finetuning and redirecting its efforts to remain in perfect harmonybeith its constitutional roles if defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and its constitution.

We have contributed to domestic and global security through internal security as well as peacekeeping operations. It is through our concerted efforts that the activities of insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other forms of criminalities that threaten corporate existence of this country have been greatly reduced,” he stated.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Sarafadeen Alli; the Speaker, represented by Hon. Babajimi Benson;the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone Eleven, Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, former Chief of Army Staff, General T.Y. Buratai, Oyo State governor, represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal and all service chiefs.

Also traditional rulers, among who were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, also witnessed the occasion.

