Shi’ites head back to court over failure of police to release corpses of members

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites have filed a contempt of court case at the Federal High Court, Abuja against the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja over the duo refusal to release the corpses of its members killed during a protest in Abuja.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Musa on behalf of the Academic Forum of the Islamic movement said their counsel informed the court that up to the time of filling the court process, the duo refused to obey the judgement delivered by the court on June 29, 2020, which ordered for the release of the corpses of free-Zakzaky protesters killed by the police at Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

“We would like to inform the public that FORM 48 contempt of and disobedience to court order proceedings has been filed at Federal High Court Abuja against the Inspector General of Police and Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital Abuja.

“In the form, our counsel inform the court that up to the time of filling the court process, the duo refused to obey the court judgement delivered by the court on June 29, 2020, which ordered for the release of the corpses of free-Zakzaky protesters killed by the police at Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

“The public are aware that on Monday, July 22, 2019, police officers attacked a free-Zakzaky protest and opened fire on the protesters which led to the killing of 14 protesters, 1 unknown person, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a Journalist with Channels TV.

“After the incident, the police evacuated corpses of the slain protesters, deposited 4 at National Hospital and 2 at Asokoro District Hospital. Though some of the protesters were able to take away 6 slain people.

“The police arrested many protesters and detained them at SARS with neither medication nor feeding. While under custody, 3 protesters died, and again the corpses were moved to Asokoro District Hospital, making it 5 thereat in toto.

“In summary, up to this moment, there are 4 corpses at National Hospital Abuja and 5 at Asokoro District Hospital”, the statement said.

The Shi’ites further stated that “due to the obstinate refusal of the police to release the corpses, we instituted legal proceedings against them and the Hospital with which they conspired. Unfortunately, despite a Federal High Court judgement delivered on June 29, 2020, in favour of their release, up to this moment, the police continue to withhold them.

“In his judgement, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja declared the killing of free-Zakzaky protesters by the agents of the Nigeria Police Force on the 22nd of July, 2019 as illegal, unconstitutional and amount to gross violation of their fundamental rights to life as enshrined in section 33 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The Court also ordered the Inspector General of Police to pay the sum of N15,000,000 to the families of the slain protesters. Moreover, the Court ordered the Chief Medical Director, National Hospital Abuja, to release the corpses of the protesters deposited at the Hospital by the police.

“Our prayer on the contempt of court proceedings is that the Federal High Court should declare both the Inspector General of Police and CMD, National Hospital Abuja guilty of contempt of court and sentenced both of them to imprisonment”.

