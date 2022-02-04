AAUA students protest over incessant accidents in Akungba

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State took to the street on Friday, protesting over the incessant road accident in the University community, which has resulted in the deaths of many students of the Institutions.

The students converged on the road as early as 8 am following the killing of a former student of the school identified as Micheal who was killed by an articulated truck on Thursday evening in the town.

The students were infuriated by the attitude of the hit-and-run truck driver who killed the Young man but refused to wait but was trailed to neighbouring town Oba-Akoko, where he was arrested around 10 pm on Thursday night.

The students blocked the major road of the town, chanting solidarity songs and hindering vehicular movements within the town for many hours.

The development however, led to the postponement of the ongoing first semester examinations, while the school management has also expressed serious concern over the incessant rate of accidents claiming the lives of students of the University.

A statement by the school management read “In view of the accident that claimed the life of a former student late evening of yesterday, Thursday, February 3, 2022, management has decided to postpone today’s examinations.

“This is to honour the departed soul. A new date for the examinations will be announced later.

“The Management is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders on what should be done to address the ugly trend, and put an end to vehicular accidents in the University town.”

Meanwhile, the state government has sympathized with the family of the victim and the school authorities over the ugly incident.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) Richard Olatunde, the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said “the incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that have claimed indigenes and students lives in the past.

“In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu had ordered that a barricade be mounted at the troubled portion of the road to prevent heavy-duty trucks from plying that route.”

Akeredolu, while commiserating with the people of Akungba Akoko as well as the family of the victims, expressed disappointment over people’s penchant for money over lives.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by the government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture.

“If people truly value lives, and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.

“On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of incessant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted. It was expected that no heavy-duty vehicle would ply that road again.

“However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for heavy-duty trucks to pass for a token.” the Governor regretted.

The governor, therefore, warned all community leaders, youth leaders or representatives, and other residents of the town to immediately desist from the unwholesome act of flaunting the Governor’s directive by opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

Akeredolu said the government will henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man this barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

He assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no distance time as the design for the road is ready. The road, being a Federal road, shall not impair Mr Governor’s determination to save lives.

Akeredolu expressed concern over the needless death of the residents, especially students whose dreams and aspirations have been cut short in their prime.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… AAUA students protest over incessant accidents in Akungba AAUA students protest over incessant accidents in Akungba AAUA students protest over incessant accidents in Akungba AAUA students protest over incessant accidents in Akungba