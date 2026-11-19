Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Thursday as sustained sell-offs in heavyweight stocks weakened investor sentiment, pushing the market capitalisation down by N27.98 billion.

The NGX All-Share Index declined marginally by 0.02 per cent to close at 248,286.56 points, while its year-to-date return moderated to 59.55 per cent. Consequently, market capitalisation fell to N161.21 trillion from the previous session’s level.

The negative performance came amid weak market breadth, with 26 stocks closing in the red against 19 gainers, indicating that selling pressure remained broader than the buying interest recorded across the market.

Royal Exchange led the losers’ chart, followed by McNichols and International Breweries, as investors continued to reposition their portfolios amid persistent weakness in selected stocks.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with three of the five major sector indices closing higher. The Insurance index led the gainers, advancing 1.66 per cent, while the Industrial Goods and Banking indices recorded marginal gains of 0.12 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the Consumer Goods index declined by 0.30 per cent, while the Oil and Gas index shed 0.12 per cent, reflecting continued weakness in stocks within the two sectors.

Trading activity also weakened considerably, pointing to reduced investor participation as market turnover, trading volume and deal count declined across the board.

A total of 372.03 million shares valued at N14.37 billion exchanged hands in 28,467 deals, representing declines of 17.54 per cent in volume, 46 per cent in turnover and 12.60 per cent in the number of transactions compared with the preceding session.

The decline in trading activity, alongside negative market breadth, suggests that investors remained cautious, with buying interest insufficient to offset selling pressure in selected heavyweight counters.

Market analysts expect the combination of weak breadth, subdued trading activity and persistent sell-side pressure to constrain a near-term recovery, although selective bargain-hunting in fundamentally sound stocks could offer some support to the market.

Thursday’s performance further highlights the market’s struggle to regain positive momentum, despite the equities market retaining a substantial year-to-date gain of 59.55 per cent.