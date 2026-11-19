The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Southwest Zone, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to extend the payment of the N70,000 palliative and N25,000 monthly support for vulnerable pensioners for three months.

The union also sought Tinubu’s intervention over the alleged non-payment of monthly pensions to some categories of pensioners in Oyo State.

The demands were contained in a communiqué read on Thursday by the Secretary/Executive Secretary of the NUP, Oyo State Council, Dr Olusegun Abatan, at Agbarigo, Ibadan, at the end of the union’s two-day meeting.

The union acknowledged the efforts of governors in the Southwest towards clearing outstanding gratuities and pension arrears but lamented that many retirees were still awaiting their entitlements, some dating back to 2015 and 2016.

It particularly commended Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, for their interventions in addressing pensioners’ welfare.

The union said Makinde committed N6bn monthly to clearing gratuity arrears inherited from previous administrations and had promised to settle outstanding pension and gratuity liabilities by May 28, 2027.

It appealed to the governor to intervene in the plight of workers and pensioners in an Oyo State-owned institution, alleging that some workers were owed salaries while pensioners had not received payments since August.

The pensioners also expressed concern over outstanding gratuities in Lagos State, clarifying that the reported N13bn payment to retirees was largely for those under the Contributory Pension Scheme, while those under the Defined Benefit Scheme were yet to benefit from the arrangement.

The union recalled that the government promised vulnerable pensioners N25,000 monthly for three months during the 2024 minimum wage negotiations but had yet to fulfil the commitment.

It also faulted the exclusion of pensioners from the N70,000 palliative payment negotiated between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, urging Tinubu to extend the benefit to retirees.

“We appeal to Mr President to address the issue of the N25,000 for three months for vulnerable pensioners and also extend the N70,000 payment across the board to pensioners,” the union said.

The union further faulted a recent circular by the National Pension Commission reportedly fixing N52,500 as the minimum pension under the Contributory Pension Scheme, describing the arrangement as discriminatory against retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

It argued that pensioners under the Public Service Defined Benefit Scheme, including those with federal entitlements, should also benefit from the minimum pension arrangement.

Illustrating what it described as the inadequacy of the amount, the union said a pensioner supporting a family of four would have just N13,125 per person monthly, questioning whether such an amount could meet basic needs amid rising living costs.

The pensioners also urged their members to avoid political violence ahead of forthcoming elections, stressing that the union was non-political, non-religious and non-ethnic.

Condemning the killings during the recent Osun State election, which it put at about 39, the union warned members against allowing politicians to use them to perpetrate violence.

“Take their money and vote your conscience. But don’t cause any harm. Don’t kill anybody because of anybody,” it advised.

The union said it would continue to engage with whichever government was in power while advocating improved welfare and the payment of outstanding entitlements to retirees.