Shehu Sani, a social commentator and former senator believes that changing the national anthem won’t unite Nigeria unless the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu builds the government on the pillars of freedom, justice, and equity.

He made this statement during a special dinner to mark Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Sani emphasised that a national anthem, pledge, or constitution alone cannot unite a nation; rather, it requires ideals of freedom, equity, and justice.

He urged the President to lead with these ideals, reminding him that democracy was achieved through struggle and sacrifice.

Sani made it clear that the success of the President would be shared by all who fought for democracy, while failure would reflect poorly on their efforts.

His words; “Mr President, I will like to draw your attention to this fact and this truth, a national anthem cannot unite a nation, a national pledge cannot unite a nation, a constitution cannot unite a nation.

“A nation is united by the ideals of freedom, a nation is united by equity and by justice.

“This democracy was not a gift given to us by the military, it was not a lottery that we won, it was a product of struggle and sacrifice.

“Mr President, you have a duty to succeed. If you succeed, we will share your glory because you came from the trenches, you came from that struggle, you came from that period of struggle.

“Mr President, if you fail, they will say that those of you who fought for democracy have nothing new to offer Nigeria.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE