Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out David Adeleke, known as Davido, for giving him bad advice.

In a video shared on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, on his Instagram story, Portable criticized Davido for advising him to sign with Empire instead of Sony Music.

This follows recent pictures and videos of Portable’s dinner meeting with Davido in Atlanta, America.

The Zazu crooner emphasized that he also wishes to win a Grammy Award, just like his adviser, and that the label he was advised to sign with wouldn’t give him that platform.

“You are signed to Sony Music, but you’re giving me bad advice in America to get signed to Empire and collect advance. The same Grammy you’re chasing is what I’m also chasing,” he stated.

