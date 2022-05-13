SGF inspects NCPC pilgrims’ heritage camp house

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday, inspected the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim’s Heritage Camp under construction at the Central Business District of Abuja.

The SGF, who was represented at the site’s facilities tour by the Permanent Secretary, General services office, office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Dr Maurice Mbaeri, said he was indeed pleased with the work done so far at the construction site

He commended the giant strides of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam for his bold efforts and commitment to the realisation of the project. He assured that he would do everything possible to ensure that the project receives accelerated attention.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam told the SGF representative that work at the construction site increased over a year ago under his leadership and that he would stop at nothing to bring the project to fulfillment.

He intimated the Permanent Secretary that the project is a 12-storey building with 14 floors, which include a basement and parking lot.

He added that when completed, about four floors would be set aside for staff office accommodation while the rest of the floors would be used for lodgings and accommodation.





The consultant and architect in charge of the project, Arch. Bayomi Daniel, was part of the tour inspection team who conducted and explained the technicalities in the design template of the project.

Dr Mbaeri inspected the gallery, the parking lot, the auditorium and the rest.

The inspection team comprises the Director of Administration NCPC, Mr Barnabas Ali, the Director Planning Research and Programme Development, Mr Sonny Ebiyaibo, the Director of Mobilisation, Mr Christian Udegbunam as well as some top senior officers of the OSGF.

