Seyi Shay and Raba announce winners for ‘Seyi Shay Features’ digital competition

The winners for the ‘Seyi Shay Features’ competition have been announced. ‘Seyi Shay Features’ is a digital competition hosted by singer-songwriter Seyi Shay and the media distribution company Raba. Five winners were chosen from over 200+ entries sent into the competition.

Winners will receive placement in playlists, press support, and a distribution campaign across all distribution platforms by Raba. Raba will sponsor upcoming artiste’s content distribution to 150+ global platforms for one year.

The winners announced are Daniel Williams aka Yung Willis; Tosin Arobieke aka Tosin Robeck; Patta Edward aka Edward Patta; Chiaka Ekeh aka Majeeed (Gyal Them Sugar); and Azubuike Solomon Ifeanyichukwu aka Molazzi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…Seyi Shay Features

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…Seyi Shay Features

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…Seyi Shay Features

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…Seyi Shay Features