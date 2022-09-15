Seven ways to forget your ex

Getting over a breakup is hard. Breakups are difficult to handle, and moving forward seems impossible because broken hearts take time to heal, ex-partners are difficult to forget, and the pain can feel unbearable.

Remembering all the commitments you made now feels like looking at a pile of broken glass. You probably feel like the only one dealing with this kind of sadness and are upset with yourself for being so naive. But, after a while, it does get easier. You can still be the loving person you used to be even after the breakup. Here are some ways to forget your ex.

1. Accept it as a part of life

A breakup can make you lose hope and retreat into your shell, never wanting to move on. It may feel like the end of the world, but know that you will rise again.

However, you should accept that heartbreak is a part of life. No matter how bad a situation feels today, nothing lasts forever. Eventually, everything goes back to normal. You just need to stay strong and withstand the storm.

2. Give yourself some time to heal

The biggest mistake people make when trying to move on is indulging in self-destructive activities. Though there is no point sulking over what you may have already done, allow yourself to open up and cry to release the negative emotions.

Give yourself time to heal. Start working out and eating healthy. The positive impact it has on your mental health is almost magical. Also, go back to the hobbies and other parts of life that interest you, now that you have the time you had been giving to the relationship.

3. Forgive yourself and forget your ex

Forgive and forget is easier said than done especially when it comes to the person who broke your trust and dreams. However, forgiving your ex might be the key to letting go completely and being happy on your own.

It may hurt you to see him with someone else. But, if you just focus on your life and create a better future for yourself, you will end up wishing only happiness for your ex. It won’t even bother you if your paths cross again!

4. Learn your lesson

Everyone makes mistakes, and it is very important to learn from them to prevent them from reoccurring.

People that come into your life will teach you lessons, and a person who wants to leave will leave no matter what you do to hold them back. You should try as much as possible to learn from the mistakes you made in that relationship.





5. Do not try to be friends with them if you still have feelings for them

Trying to be friends with your ex, just to keep seeing them after the breakup will hurt you more than you may think. Trying to turn things around will continue to put you on the wrong path. Friendship is a very special relationship and should not be used for ulterior motives.

6. Get rid of the things that remind you of them

It’s possible you saved the bus ticket from the first time you both traveled together, or his shirt that you snuggled with when you missed him. To forget about your ex, you should let go of not only his belongings but also the memories that you keep revisiting.

7. Cut all communication lines

If you think messaging him or her once in a while or just dialing their number will not harm you, you are mistaken. Staying in touch with him or her will keep you trapped in the past and never let you move on. You could also block his/her number and delete all his emails/texts if you think that will help.

