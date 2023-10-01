Fashion: The Nigerian fashion industry has grown over the years, with its footprint expanding in the global landscape despite major challenges facing operators in the country. Different fashion brands and icons emerged from Nigeria to take the world stage. Our independence allows us to own our fashion icons. The country is not only known for its many homegrown textiles and garment pieces; it has also produced top fashion designers who have developed many techniques and businesses along the way. Nigerian fashion has become famous for its alluring and stunning Ankara designs, Kente cloths, and traditional African prints.