As we commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence amid the challenges that continue to beset us as a nation, here are five reasons to celebrate the independence of Nigeria.
- Rich Cultural Heritage: Nigeria is a culturally diverse country, with over 250 local languages. These cultures have rich histories and backgrounds, and the locals are incredibly proud of their heritage. The heritage comes in the form of ancient places of worship, artefacts, old towns and monuments, to mention a few. Despite the vastness of our diversity, we have remained united as a country for the past 63 years. Despite predictions that the country would cease to exist, we, as a country, have weathered the storm to this day.
- Environmental Beauty: From the breathtaking landscapes of National Parks to the fascinating views of the cities, Nigeria is filled with natural wonders that will leave one in awe. Our independence has given us liberty to own our resources, our lands, and to call our experience of the beautiful, stable weather our own. Despite our challenges, we still have the luxury of green vegetation, which many countries now struggle to retain.
- Resilience of the people: Throughout its history, Nigeria has faced challenges, yet its people have shown remarkable resilience, strength, and determination. We have shown we value peace more than war. The past 63 years have tested the resolve of the older and younger generations, yet we have respected our constitutional power despite its flaws. Nigerians show great optimism and embrace opportunities in every challenging situation. The currency redesign popularised POS operation, COVID-19 popularised sales of face masks and hand sanitisers; all these have created sources of livelihood for different persons.
- Food: There are diverse delicacies throughout the country, thanks to the diverse ethnic groups and cultures. Nigerian delicacies are also gaining global attention. This can be credited to the top successful chefs in Nigeria and those taking the food business beyond Nigeria. Talk about Nigerian Jollof, a food similar in significance to the Nigerian flag. You cannot come to Nigeria and not know Nigerian Jollof. This is just one of the many Nigerian cuisines that set the nation on the global map.
- Nollywood: Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, is the second-largest in the world, producing captivating movies that entertain and inspire audiences globally. With Nollywood, we are telling our own stories. No longer stories of captivity and enslavement. Now, we are telling stories of our culture trends, and even creating reality television broadcasts of what it means to be Nigerian. These are gains our independence allows us to enjoy.
- Fashion: The Nigerian fashion industry has grown over the years, with its footprint expanding in the global landscape despite major challenges facing operators in the country. Different fashion brands and icons emerged from Nigeria to take the world stage. Our independence allows us to own our fashion icons. The country is not only known for its many homegrown textiles and garment pieces; it has also produced top fashion designers who have developed many techniques and businesses along the way. Nigerian fashion has become famous for its alluring and stunning Ankara designs, Kente cloths, and traditional African prints.
- Global talent: Nigeria is one African country that is producing a lot of global geniuses. You see Nigerians in British and American politics. Nigerians are making many economic strides globally, which is worth celebrating.
This writer is not oblivious to the many challenges, but hopefully, as a reader, you would garner strength from what is to fight for what is to come. We must keep pushing for the Nigeria that we want.
