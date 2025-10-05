Seven life-saving tips for fire outbreak in your home, office

No fewer than six staff of United Capital Plc and four staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) lost their lives following a fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island. The incident is a reminder of how quickly disaster can strike and why it is important to know practical tips for a fire outbreak.

The fire started in the power inverter room in the basement, with smoke rapidly spreading, causing panic among occupants trying to escape. Emergencies like this show the importance of knowing what to do immediately, not just after the alarm sounds.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at seven key tips for fire outbreaks to help you stay safe at home or in the office.

1. Stay calm and evaluate the danger

Panic spreads quickly, making decision-making harder and increasing mistakes. Take a moment to locate where the fire is coming from and assess its size. If it seems small and manageable, you may attempt to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher or blanket. If it is spreading or near flammable materials, focus on escaping.

Deep breaths and clear thinking reduce risks. According to a study, panicking during a fire leads to unpredictable movement and slower evacuation, increasing danger for everyone.

2. Raise the alarm and call for help

If you discover a fire, alert others immediately. Shout, activate building alarms, or use any available warning system. The sooner people know, the more time they have to escape. At the same time, call emergency services or firefighters.

Even a small fire can release smoke and toxic gases that spread unseen. Exiting safely should be the priority over trying to manage the fire alone. Smoke inhalation causes more deaths in fires than burns. Delaying the call for help wastes valuable time.

3. Leave everything behind

It is natural to want to pick up valuables such as laptops, phones, or documents, but every second matters. Do not return to burning areas for any item. Fires can escalate within seconds. Instead, focus on getting yourself and others to safety. Survivors often owe their lives to escaping quickly without hesitation over material things.

4. Use stairs, avoid lifts

In a fire, lifts are dangerous. They may fail due to power cuts or allow smoke and heat to enter the shaft. Stairs are safer, even if slower. When many people are evacuating, staying calm and orderly helps everyone exit faster.

Always know at least two escape routes. Buildings should have clearly marked fire exits, often with lights or signs visible in smoke. Regular fire drills at workplaces help people get used to alternative exits.

5. Stay low and protect your breathing

Smoke rises, and inhaling it can be more dangerous than flames. Crawl or stay close to the floor where the air is clearer. Cover your nose and mouth with a wet cloth if possible.

Smoke inhalation, as seen in the Afriland Towers fire, is often the leading cause of death in fire incidents. Remember this as one of the most vital tips for fire outbreaks.

6. Use a fire extinguisher only if safe

If the fire is small, contained, and you have clear access, you may use an extinguisher. Only do this if it does not put you in danger. Remember the PASS rule: Pull the pin, Aim at the base, Squeeze the handle, Sweep side to side.

If the extinguisher fails to work quickly, leave immediately. Many fatalities happen because people underestimate how fast a fire can spread.

7. Evacuate quickly

Once you determine escape is the safest option, move without delay. Follow exit routes, avoid blocked passages, use staircases, and do not return inside. After evacuation, gather at a safe point away from the building and ensure emergency services are contacted if not already done. Do not re-enter until professionals declare it safe.