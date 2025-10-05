Ondo govt doubles bursary support for tertiary institution students

The Ondo State Government has announced a 100 per cent increase in bursary allocations for indigenes of the state studying in recognised public and private institutions across Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Laolu Akindolire, disclosed this in Akure during consultative meetings with stakeholders on the preparation of the 2026 budget.

Akindolire described the decision as the outcome of deliberate fiscal planning and resource prioritisation by the state government, noting that it reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and human capital investment.

He stated that “This bold and strategic decision is coming at a time when many states are grappling with economic strain. It is not just a policy shift; it is a reaffirmation of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s belief in the transformative power of education and the importance of supporting young indigenes as pillars of tomorrow’s economy.”

He explained that the Aiyedatiwa-led administration has continued to place citizens’ welfare at the core of its development agenda, saying, “the increase in bursary allocation is another clear signal that the government listens, empathises, and acts.

“For some students, this bursary is the difference between staying in school or dropping out.”

The Commissioner noted that despite lean resources, the state government remains resolute in investing in areas that directly impact the people, especially youth empowerment and education.

He said the increment forms part of a broader strategic plan to build an empowered, educated, and resilient youth population across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

He further called on private sector players, development partners, and philanthropic individuals to complement government efforts in advancing education and youth development in the state.

Reacting to the development, Comrade Ganiyu Yusuf, a student leader, commended the state government’s initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

Yusuf said, “This shows that the government is thinking about us. It’s not just about roads and buildings; this bursary means food, books, rent, and peace of mind.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE