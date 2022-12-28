Seven killed, 29 injured during Calabar Carnival

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed seven persons dead and 29 injured in an incident that occurred during the annual Calabar Carnival on Tues- day.

The sector commander of the Corps, Maikano Has- san, confirmed the number of casualties to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the incident oc- curred in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri in the capital city of Cross River dur- ing the Bikers Carnival activ- ity of the carnival.

Hassan listed the number of injured to include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three fe- male children.

He said that the injured were rushed to Naval Hos- pital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention.

He said that the remains of the dead had been depos-ited in the two hospitals in Calabar.

According to him, the incid- ent occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and ploughed into the crowd of onlookers during the carni- val.

NAN reported that the in- cident abruptly brought the day five activity to an end, where the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade was already seated with other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the state governor has cancelled the Bikers’ parade over the de- velopment.

A statement by the Gov- ernor’s Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Sec- retary, Christian Ita, said Governor Ayade was devast- ated by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

Ita said the governor dir- ected the immediate dis- continuation of the Bikers’ parade in honour of the vic- tims of the accident.