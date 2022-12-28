Why Nigeria’s next president won’t deliver immediate results — Ezekwesili

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, a former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwe- sili, has charged presidential candidates to tell Nigerians the truth about the state of the nation, instead of prom- ising immediate results.

Ezekwesili, who spoke as a guest on Channels Televi- sion’s Political Paradigm, said regardless of who emerges president next year, imme- diate results may not be achieved in four years be- cause of the level of decay in the system.

She averred: “Candidates who are running for elections must tell the electorate the bitter truth. The bitter truth is that the country is not in a place for any president to im- mediately deliver results.

What matters is that you have a president who under- stands the problems that need to be solved and has an idea of how to go about solving it.

“Any candidate who is promising instant results af- ter the 2023 elections is not being fair to you.

“So, it is important that we understand that citizens must be ready for the work ahead because it is going to require everybody working together to make this hap- pens,” he said.

The 2023 general elections begin with the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25.