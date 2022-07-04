Seplat Energy Plc appoints new COO

The Board of Seplat Energy Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie as the new Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director on the Board of the Company effective 1st July 2022.

Mr Ezugworie comes with over 30 years extensive industry experience. The last 25 years was with Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria and Overseas. Mr Ezugworie has built a strong reputation as a business/safety/ethical leader and integrator.

Specifically, and prior to joining Seplat Energy, Mr Ezugworie delivered exceptional business performance as Manager Geosolutions, Manager, Land Asset and General Manager Development & Subsurface for Shell Companies in Nigeria. He also served as a Director in Shell Exploration & Production Africa Limited (SEPA), Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Business Operations Limited (SNBO). Sam holds a B.Sc degree in Geology, obtained from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The Board also wishes to announce that Mr Effiong Okon, the Operations Director and Executive Director on the Board of Seplat Energy will step down from the Board of Seplat Energy effective July 1, 2022. Mr Okon was appointed as the Operations Director and Executive Director in February 2018 and has since then invested his time, experience and skills in the growth of the Company. Mr Okon will assume a new position as the Director New Energy to lead the New Energy Directorate of the Company effective July 1, 2022, to significantly accelerate the development of the new energy business and advance the Company’s agenda on energy transition.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Basil Omiyi, Chairman of Seplat Energy said “The Board is pleased to welcome Mr Samson (Sam) ChibogwuEzugworie as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director on the Board of Seplat Energy and wishes MrEffiongOkon success in his new role as Director New Energy which is a critical one for the future of the Company.”