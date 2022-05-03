Senator Kola Balogun of Oyo South resigns from PDP

Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by the media aide to Senator Balogun, Mr Dapo Falade said the letter was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward Chairman, Tijani Wasiu, on April 29, 2022.

Senator Balogun did not state his reason for leaving the party.

Senator Balogun, in the letter, titled “Letter Of Resignation From The Peoples Democratic Party”, said the resignation took effect from April 28, 2022.

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to serve Oyo South Senatorial District in the ninth Senate of the National Assembly.

“I, Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, senator presently representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022.





“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you,” Senator Kola Balogun, who, until his resignation, was the only PDP senator from Oyo State in the ninth Senate, stated in the resignation letter.

