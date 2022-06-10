Senator Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial ticket

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday emerged All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

At the senatorial primary which was held at the Skill Acquisition Centre, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio polled 478 votes to defeat Retired DIG Udom Ekpo Udom, who polled three votes, while Joseph Akpan had just one vote.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, informed party delegates that the fresh election was ordered by the NWC of the party as a result of the cancellation of the last primaries which took place on May 28, 2022, due to security infractions by some hoodlums.

Four aspirants were billed to take part in the rescheduled election, namely: Senator Godswill Akpabio, former member House of Representatives, Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, DIG Udom Ekpo Udom and Joseph Akpan.

Before the commencement of voting, former member House of Representatives, Hon Ekpo, announced his voluntary withdrawal from the race and urged all his delegates to cast their votes for Senator Akpabio, whom he described as his leader and mentor.

Addressing the delegates, Senator Akpabio thanked the delegates for trooping out in their hundreds to cast their votes for him, assuring them that his return to the Senate in 2023, will bring in more infrastructural development, human capital development and youth and women empowerment.





Announcing the result which was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other relevant agencies, the Returning Officer, Mrs Bunmi Imolehin, declared that the total registered delegates was 540, but only 512 delegates were accredited, while 11 votes were void votes.