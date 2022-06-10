BUA expends N25m on borehole, drugs to 8 Sokoto communities

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading cement companies has donated drugs and a solar motorised borehole worth twenty-five million naira, to host communities of Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the benefiting communities, Managing Director/CEO of BUA cement, Engineer Yusuf Haliru Binji, said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji who was represented by the Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman, stressed that the gesture was an annual event and, that the company donated the same last year to seven host communities but decided to extend it to eight communities this year.

He further disclosed that the company also carried out some empowerment programmes through scholarship, the building of mosques, and training vulnerable persons in skill acquisition in the host communities.

According to him, “What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back in line with what the communities had given to us.

“The beneficiary clinics are, Mobile Police clinic, Gidan Boka clinic, Gidan Bailu clinic, Kalambaina clinic, Barki Kusu clinic, Wajeke clinic, Sabon Garin Alu clinic and Arkilla clinic.”





In a related development, the company has also constructed and handed over 10, 000 gallons of the water project to Dagelawa community of Wamakko local government area of the state.

The water project which consists of a solar motorised borehole and the overhead tanks is to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the community.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries the vice-chairman of Wamakko local government, Alhaji Zubairu Muhammad Dundaye, thanked BUA cement company for the gesture saying, it will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the benefitting communities.

He urged other companies in the state to emulate BUA, noting that the provision of infrastructures should not be left to the government alone.

In his remark, the District head of Wajeke Alhaji Muhammad Mailatu Gumbi appreciated the efforts of BUA in living up to its Corporate Social Responsibilities.

