‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

The National chairman of the South West Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA) Senator Dayo Adeyeye has revealed that all indices and factors are pointing to the imminent victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in the Saturday’s general election.

Adeyeye who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Wednesday ahead of the election noted that the acceptance of the APC candidates across the country would help in swaying the votes in his favour to emerge top over other presidential candidates.

According to him, the presence of Labour party candidate, Peter Obi and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso in the presidential race has depleted the votes of the opposition parties especially that of the People’s Democratic Party to the advantage of the former Lagos state governor.

He explained that it is mathematically impossible for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar to win the Saturday’s poll in view of the Obi and Kwankwaso presence in the race and the activities of the G-5 governors, adding that it would be a landslide victory for Tinubu.

The former minister of works revealed that the campaign of calumny on the basis of religion against the APC ticket had been neutralized by the campaign team, adding that majority of Christians have seen the capacity and blueprints of the APC candidate and are ready to support him to victory.

The SWAGA leader expressed optimism that the election would be peaceful and that, “a generally acceptable results which would represent the choice of majority of Nigerians will be the outcome.”

While commending the role of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in recent elections in the country, the senator advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and acceptable poll to boost the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral umpire.

Adeyeye said, “I am here today to address you as we prepare for the election on Saturday and elect our leader and candidate Bola Tinubu ; don’t forget we started this project three years ago in SWAGA and we can say without mincing words, all factors and indices are pointing to his(Tinubu) victory.

“ Let me quickly inform you that if there is one election I am so confident about, it is this weekend’s poll that our candidate, Tinubu will win with a landslide on the first ballot; I am congratulating him already.

“ It is not possible mathematically for the PDP to succeed on Saturday looking at the events and happenings in the country. In 2019 when the party was united with Obi,Atiku and Kwankwaso in the party, they failed and now that they have separated, how will they do it? Don’t forget none of the five governors which are called G-5 are working for the PDP presidential candidate.





“ Also, the support APC candidate is getting from the governors especially from the North is huge and numerous which is a great advantage for us a party. We have more governors than the opposition and let me say in essence that PDP has only about eight governors truly working for them going into the election; the PDP is assured of total defeat on Saturday.

“ The unwavering support from President Muhammadu Buhari to the candidate is another point that must be made, knowing full well that the president has his followers across the country. So, I can say confidently that everything is working in our favour in this election.”

On the effect of the ongoing economic challenges in the country occasioned by the petrol and naira scarcity, the APC chieftain said, “ this crisis has further given more people the confident to come out and vote for the APC candidate to bring succor to the country.”