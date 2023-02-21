Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

Senator Olamilekan Adeola, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun West Senatorial District, has promised his constituents of using legislative experience to engender the district socio-economic status.

Adeola said this on Monday at an empowerment programme for 4,445 people, including 445 graduates, 200 physically challenged, 587 beneficiaries trained in agric value chain, held at Asade Agunloye Pavillion, Ilaro.

The Senator currently representing Lagos West in the National Assembly, said he would work round the clock to facilitate development projects to the district, if elected into office in the Saturday election.

He explained that no fewer than 15,000 people have been empowered with trade tools and cash grants since he threw his hat into the ring to contest for the senatorial seat.

The lawmaker hinted that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, the National Productivity Centre and two MDAs, assisted in the training of 445 graduates on ICT, and equally empowered with computer laptops and cash grants of N100,000 each.

He explained that the empowerment programmes were facilitated by him to bring succour and renewed hope to the people in the senatorial district, as a result of the incapacitating economic challenges facing the people across the nation.

“My focus in these facilitations is to bring succor and renewed hope for many Nigerians that would have been left with nowhere to turn to. By facilitating training and empowerment in equipment and cash grants, beneficiaries can have a start at making a living and contributing to the socio-economic development of our nation.

“In conjunction with two MDAs namely Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and National Productivity Centre, 4000 trained beneficiaries are being empowered with Computer Laptops, Tricycles, Makeup Kits, Hairdressing Saloon Equipment, Gas Cylinders, Cookers and other Confectionery Equipment, Grinding Machines, Deep Freezers, Sewing Machines, cash grants of N100,000 each for 200 trained physically challenged persons and N80,000 each for 587 Agric- Value Chain trainees.

“There is no doubt that the training and empowerment will make a difference in the lives of the beneficiaries in earning a living, building a business and contributing to the economic development of the society. The lucky beneficiaries of today’s programme were drawn from the 5 Local Government Areas of Ogun West Senatorial District namely, Ado Odo Ota, Yewa South, Yewa North, Ipokia and Imeko Afon,” he added.

He, however, donated 25 electric transformers to 25 communities across Ogun West, saying the donation was part of the 60 requests he received for transformers during his campaign, promising to donate others after the February 25 election.





The lawmaker said, “I want to encourage and appeal to all beneficiaries to apply the knowledge gained using their supplied equipment and the grants to increase their various trades. This is not the time to sell equipment for pittance that will vanish in no time.

“Let me conclude by saying that this programme is one of the many that I will be facilitating in due course in this senatorial district. I am here to renew the hope of many. Better days are ahead with effective representation of the people.”