Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Tuesday, described the wanton destruction of some commercial banks in Sagamu area of the state, as daylight robbery and arson, more than protest on the scarcity of naira across the country.

The governor who was in Sagamu on the spot assessment of the happenings in the town, offered to reward whistle blowers, people who have credible information about those behind the act.

Abiodun was in company of the State Police Commissioner, CP Frank Mbah; the Brigade Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu and the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland , Oba Adewale Ajayi, while speaking with journalists, submitted that the protest bothered on criminal activities and undertone of politics .

He said that the level of the violent protest was devastating and appalling, hence the need for security agencies to fish out more perpetrators of the evil acts.

Abiodun equally explained that those who sponsor the protest would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The governor said, “The Government of Ogun State, condemns in the strongest terms possible, the wanton disruption of activities and mindless destruction of public and private infrastructures during the violent protest that engulfed some parts of Sagamu yesterday.

“I wish to place on record, my heartfelt sympathy to all the people, private organisations, government staff and individuals, especially the banks and bankers that suffered one form of loss or the other during the unfortunate incident. I am here, this morning, to let you know that as your Governor, I stand by you at this period and will not in any way shirk away from my constitutional and statutory responsibilities and oath of office, which I took to protect lives and properties of everyone in Ogun State. Please accept my sympathy once again.

“Preliminary investigations by the police authorities revealed that there is more to it than meet the eyes on the violent demonstration. Many other reasons bordering on criminality and ulterior political motives were behind the protests.

“Going round Sagamu this morning to see things for myself, and seeing the devastating level of destruction, I am not only appalled, but I am also convinced and totally aligned with the preliminary reports of the police authorities that what happened in Sagamu yesterday was pure arson and armed robbery perpetrated under the guise of a phantom protest over shortage of naira notes. Or how will you describe an attempt made by the so-called protesters who broke into walls to gain entrance into a banking hall and then attempted to force their way into the bank’s vaults, if not daylight robbery?

“It is obvious that the crumbling opposition party, and it’s candidates continue to see the reality of imminent defeat staring them in the face at the Saturday’s General Elections, especially after the very successful campaign tour of Sagamu Local Government Area, by our party on Sunday. It needs no gainsaying that their recourse and arson was a way to cause confusion in Sagamu town in particular and Ogun State in general. Their evil calculation to use all means possible, including arson, to ensure that the coming elections are postponed and if that fails, they intended to intimidate voters to cause voter apathy and low turnout.





” However, the government is further determined to smoke out the remnants of these evil perpetrators and undesirable elements from the nooks and crannies of Sagamu and indeed, Ogun State as a whole, while any identified sponsors will be made to face the full wrath of the law along with their agents of destruction.

“To aid the ongoing investigation by the police, the Ogun State Government will give handsome rewards to people, whistle blowers, who can supply credible information on those behind the violent demonstration and their sponsors. All information, I assure you will be treated in strict confidence.

“We cannot and must not allow desperate politicians to wreck havoc, set us back and create fears in the minds of Ogun citizens as the elections approach. This is not who we are! We are omoluabis. We are the most peaceful state in Nigeria. The industrial and education capital of the country.

“Our people should exercise patience and be law abiding, while waiting to cast their votes during the next elections, that are just few days away. A synergy of the law enforcement agents and security outfits has been primed to ensure peace and non-violence during the elections. We therefore urge our people to come out en masse and cast their votes freely. Our people should go about their businesses peacefully, without any fear or apprehension.”