Renowned Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, has expressed his opinion on the divorce saga of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender, Achraf Hakimi.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, the cleric advised that a wife should be considered the most important person in a marriage, even more than one’s mother or sister.

On Friday, social media was awash with reports of the millionaire footballer’s divorce from his wife, Hiba Abouk.

According to the reports, Abouk demanded half of Hakimi’s properties but was informed that all his assets were acquired in his mother’s name.

While many social media users, especially men, hailed the Moroccan, Fr Oluoma disagreed, stating that a wife is the only person who is one with her husband in body and soul.

He emphasized that a wife is not a relative but a partner and should be given the utmost priority in a marriage.

Fr Oluoma stated, “Let’s not distract the real issues about marriage from legal issues that vary from country to country.

Hakim and his wife will settle their issue according to the law of their country and move on. Whatever happens between them is not a universal template.

Get ready to face your own challenges and pray to have a marriage that will not get so bad as to head towards divorce. E no easy anywhere, we just pray for the grace to overcome.”

