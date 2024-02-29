The Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill which sought to include Anambra state amongst states to be covered by operations of the federal government intervention agency in the Niger Delta region, the

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Labour Party lawmaker representing Anambra North, Senator Tony Nwoye who presented the Bill had argued in his Lead Debate that being an oil-producing state, Anambra deserved to be accorded membership of the NDDC as he noted that the southeast state has been collecting 13% derivation since 2021 on account of the appreciable volume of oil production on yearly basis.

In his contribution, Senator representing Kogi state, Jibrin Isah whose state incidentally is equally oil-producing state said by its nomenclature, the NDDC was established to cater for infrastructural needs of the Niger Delta region.

The Kogi lawmaker declared that his state has been enjoying 13% allocation based on derivation since 2022 on account of its hydrocarbon reserve but not on the NDDC list.

Senator Nwoye who made spirited efforts to ensure that the Bill scaled Second Reading however claimed that Anambra, not Kogi enjoy 13% derivation.

“Mr President and distinguished colleagues, Anambra as an oil-producing state has been collecting 13% derivation from oil exploited from her wells by the federal government since 2021 and eminently deserves to be included in the operational radius of NDDC.

“Kogi State was also declared as an oil-producing state, but has not been collecting any 13% derivation “, he said

Irked by Senator Nwoye’s submission, Senator Isah urged him to limit his presentation to the fate of his home state of Anambra and not misinform the Senate on Kogi state hydrocarbon status and the accruing financial privilege.

“Senator Nwoye with all due respect, please stop dragging Kogi State into your argument for membership of Anambra State in NDDC. Kogi State is an oil producing State and has also been collecting 13% derivation since October 2022.”

The President of the Senate in his contribution submitted that if the argument of Senator Nwoye on proposed membership of Anambra State in NDDC, is to be sustained by the Senate, then Lagos State, which has two oil wells in Badagry, will also clamour for membership of the NDDC

Responding to Senator Nwoye’s further submission that even if NDDC is considered to be a geographical or regional interventionist body, Anambra State qualifies to be a member on account of its proximity to Niger Delta area, Akpabio said the National boundary commission, would have to decide that.

When the passage of the Bill for Second Reading was put to voice votes a majority of the Senators overwhelmingly rejected it.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE