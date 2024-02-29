Gombe State Police Command has arrested two suspects involved in alleged criminal conspiracy and adulteration of food items, particularly, rice.

The Command in a statement, said, “under the leadership of CP Hayatu Usman is therefore warning unsuspecting members of the public to be cautious of raw food items they buy at the market in order to fall victims if adulterated.

“The two suspects arrested for the offences are: Bashir Haruna, aged 35 of Dubai quarters Gombe and Mohammed Isah, aged 54, of Jibulu quarters, Kumo in Akko LGA of Gombe State.”

According to Deputy PPRO, ASP. Sharif Sa’ad, “On 24th February 2024, at about 11:00 am, Policemen from Akko Division, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted and arrested the above-mentioned suspects in possession of 57 bags of mixed chaff, i.e., rice and chaff, with the intent to deceive the public and sell it as rice at market price.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to mixing several bags containing this mixture and selling them and they have since been charged to court.

“In view of this new trend, the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Hayatu Usman advises the general public to be wary of criminal elements and be vigilant when buying grains in sacks to avoid falling prey to such scams.”

The Command assured all the peace-loving people of Gombe State that the Police will continue to strive for better service delivery in the performance of its constitutional responsibilities of the protection of lives and properties, maintenance of law and order, and investigation and prosecution of offenders.

“The Command can be reached through emergency numbers 08150567771, 09036435359.”