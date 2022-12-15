Senate set to give legislative framework to diversification of economy

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja
Senate set to give legislative framework to diversification of economy, Senate ad-hoc panel summons NIRSALS, Fund Senate Emefiele BOI ,performance of judges in Nigeria, Flood: Senate urges FG to release N500bn from service wide vote for roads rehabilitation ahead of yuletide, Senate fixes November 30, Senate suspends Ministry of Defence budget over Minister's refusal to honour summon, Senate set for showdown with NDE over public works programme, Senate passes Appropriation Bill , late submission of budget by FCT, Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

Senate is set to give the enabling legislative framework to the diversification of the nation’s economy from its monocultural status.

Investigation revealed that a bill, Nigerian Economic Diversification Bill 2022 which passed first reading last December, will be subjected to public hearing next week.

The public hearing is being organised by the Senate Committee on National Planning led by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

Sponsored by Deputy Whip and Senator representing Niger North, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the bill seeks to establish the Nigerian Economic Diversification Council, as well as provide for the Nigerian Resource Development Plan.

It will also promote the transfer of technology for Nigerian capacity development and succession plan, establishment and management of startup development programme, issuance of work permits and expatriate quotas, and formalization and development of artisanal and small-scale miners of solid minerals.

The bill equally aimed at the promotion of Nigerian Content Development in automobile manufacturing, maritime industry and credit guarantee scheme.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

If passed into law, it will be mandatory for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to submit Annual Nigerian Content and Economic Diversification Development Report and Annual Budget.


Other sectors of the economy duly covered in the bill are Information and Communications Technology, Health, Agriculture and Agro Allied, Power etc.

Sponsor of the Bill, Senator Abdullahi, said it would also provide for the “establishment and maintenance of programmes for the overall development of the Nigerian economy, more especially, to encourage the growth of Nigerian industries, services, technologies in order to diversify the Nigerian economy and raise the standard of living of persons living in Nigeria to a reasonable level.”

He added that the scope of the Bill “are to be applicable to all ministries, arms and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria and private businesses.”

“However, local content development in the oil and gas sector is excluded from the application of this Bill,” he noted.

You might also like
Latest News

Rising inflation: Economist urges FG to fix supply-side constraints in the economy

Latest News

Labour Party campaign council sets up 11-member conflict resolution committee

Latest News

DSS sues for peace, assures of hitch-free celebrations

Latest News

Education, agric top agenda at Kwara NUJ governorship debate

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More