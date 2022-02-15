Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence

By Tijani Adeyemi -Abuja
The Senate has passed the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Fraud Examiners of Nigeria bill and three others for concurrence.

The bills were passed moments before the upper chamber adjourned plenary on Tuesday.

The four bills for concurrence were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

The other bills include Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2022; National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters Bill, 2021.

Senator Abdullahi, in his lead debate on the bills, recalled that the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 1220) was read for the first time on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

According to him, the “Bill seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria to provide for the control of its membership and promote the practice of Forensic and Fraud Examinations in Nigeria.

“Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 14) was read the first time on Thursday, 30th January 2020.

“This Bill seeks to Repeal the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act and Re-Enact the Nigerian Law Reform Act, 2019 in order to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform proposals and enhance its operational performance.

“National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (HB. 12) was read the first time on Thursday, 30th January 2020.

“This Bill seeks to Amend the National Orientation Agency Act, N100, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LEN), 2004 to provide for an operational framework for the Global Initiative for Harmony Corps to among other things, Promote Inter-Ethnic Integration, Mediation, Peace-Building, Mutual understanding, Patriotism, for peaceful Co-existence and for Related Matters.

“Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters Bill, 2022 (HB. 801) was read the first time on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

“This Bill seeks to establish the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Foresters to provide for the control of Its membership and promote the practice of Chartered Foresters.

“Mr President, my respected Colleagues, these bills were passed by both chambers of the 8th National Assembly. They are straightforward and have again gone through the necessary legislative process in the House of Representatives,” Senator Abdullahi said.

The four bills for concurrence were passed after a Clause-by-Clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

