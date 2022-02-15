Gunmen kill three policemen in Ebonyi

Gunmen have shot three policemen dead at Ezillo axis of Enugu-Abakaliki express road in Ishielu local government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident happened on Monday night according to a source who confirmed the incident to Tribune Online on grounds of anonymity.

According to the source, the three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station having mounted a roadblock along the express road.

The source said that the policemen were at a roadblock for the routine stop and search when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing three of them.

The attack according to the source was carried out late Monday night when residents of the area were still celebrating their Valentine’s Day night out and parties.

Tribune Online also gathered that the gunmen were also repelled as they tried to gain access into the Police Area Command which is situated inside the Ishielu Local Government Headquarters.

Tribune Online also reliably gathered that the corpses of the three policemen have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki after they were confirmed dead by doctors.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack but did not give details of the casualties.

She, however, said that a detachment of Police personnel has gone to visit the scene of the incident, adding that the command would give details of the attack after the visit.